Gyroscope
Corporate wellness done right. The people on your team are your most important resource. Keep them healthy!
The company dashboard is an extension of Gyroscope that shows your team’s overall stats in fun and motivating ways. It helps create the ideal balance between work & health.
“ “I find Gyroscope quite motivating. I open it first thing every morning and regularly open it over the course of the day to see how I'm performing and to check in on friends/co-workers.”DonovanUser Experience Researcherat AnswerLab
“ “Beautiful application that helps foster competition and participation from all friends. Cross platform tracking is my favorite thing about this.”
LyndonProduct Managerat Netflix
For many companies, the Slack channel is HQ. The Gyroscope Slackbot makes sure everyone stays aware of their stats without any extra effort—otherwise just tracking that data has no positive impact on anyone.
“ “I love the app. It is beautiful. It is inspiring. I love competing against friends.”
ThomasChief Operating Officerat Revelry Labs
“ “The app is very detailed about health and fitness statistics — nice interface.”
KateSoftware Engineerat Adobe
Gyroscope Pro helps you track everything about your life — both physical and mental health. It gives everyone the tools needed to personally manage their health day-to-day, including things like DNA insights, sleep tracking, and heart rate analysis.
Pro adds private tracking for sleep, mood, meditation, and music to keep everyone mentally healthy and productive.
“ “I've used a number of trackers and fitness tools, so far this aggregator does the best job of pulling tools into one place. The desktop dashboard in particular is really motivating.”
Gyroscope userat AnswerLab
“ “I love seeing the workouts and the week view and the month view — I think a lot of our employees feel that way about it.”
TimPresidentat Stem
Competition can be a big motivator, especially knowing that a workout or high activity will be shown off to coworkers on the office TV.
Personalize your lobby with a screen that is always up to date with the latest stats. The team dashboard includes a special TV view for putting in your offices—just connect a computer or airplay to the TV.
Pricing starts at $500 per month for the entire company
Money back guarantee within 30 days! If your team doesn’t like it or can’t get set up, just contact us for a full refund.